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Gary Family Presses On as Ex-Councilman Eyes Council Seat After Wife's Death Ruled Undetermined
By Richard M. Sullivan,7 days ago
Nicole Mabon-Brewer's family is speaking out as her estranged husband, former Gary councilman Ron Brewer, pursues a path back onto the city's Common Council, more than a year after she was found dead and months after investigators said they still could not determine how she died. The 47-year-old Gary woman was found dead on September 3, 2025, and an autopsy the next day determined she died of a gunshot wound.
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