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Corporation Commission approves PSO request to raise residential rates 3.55 percent
By Blake Douglas,7 days ago
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved a 3.55 percent increase to Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s residential customer rates today, a rate case that critics have argued was driven by efforts to attract large-load industrial projects, such as data centers. Company officials have maintained the rate increase “reflects the overall cost of providing safe, reliable electric service to customers” and that the electricity load impacts of the proposed aluminum smelter in Inola would be addressed in the future if the project moves forward.