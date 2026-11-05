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49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Officially limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
McCaffrey (hamstring) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports. McCaffrey followed up Wednesday's lack of activity with some on-field work one day later, but he may need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders. He's tending to a left hamstring injury from a Week 7 loss in Atlanta, when he managed just a 52 percent snap share and churned out 100 yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD on 13 touches.