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Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Misses Thursday's practice
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
Smith (hamstring) officially didn't practice Thursday. Smith has yet to mix into any drills since his last appearance in Week 6 against the Panthers, missing the last two contests due to a hamstring issue. With a Week 10 bye on the horizon, the Eagles may be focusing on getting him healthy for the final eight weeks of the campaign. In any case, Smith's status for Sunday's contest against the Giants may gain some clarity once the team posts its final Week 9 injury report Friday.