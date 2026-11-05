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Browns' Quincy Williams: Limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
Williams (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports. Head coach Todd Monken stated he is "optimistic" Williams will be available for the Week 9 meeting with the Saints. Although the 30-year-old was limited Thursday, it seems he's at least moving in the right direction. Williams has appeared in all eight of Cleveland's games this season, amassing 55 total tackles (32 solo), 1.0 sacks and four forced fumbles.