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The Kyler Murray Experiment is Over
By Warren Ludford,7 days ago
Kevin O’Connell announced that Carson Wentz will start on Monday night for the Minnesota Vikings, while Kyler Murray will be week-to-week with a hamstring strain. This can and should be interpreted as a “soft-benching’ which happened with J.J. McCarthy as he was struggling last year and also with Kyler Murray as the Cardinals looked to move on from him after he was injured last season. The reason to interpret it as a soft benching is because the Vikings offense continues to be anemic and the reason for the lack of production is because Murray still isn’t comfortable or acclimated running the offense and that has led to missed opportunities. The Lions game last week was the clearest example of that.