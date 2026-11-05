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Contrary to some congressional views, U.S. regulators are ‘active participants’ in international standards setting
6 days ago
Federal banking agencies have been “active participants” in developing or updating international banking standards, a new report issued Thursday by the congressional watchdog finds – even though some members of Congress believed the regulators had limited input. The report, issued by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), found...