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Week 6 Hockey Release
4 days ago
• Five Big Ten teams are in action this week as the hockey calendar turns to the second month of the season. A pair of conference series will take place this weekend, starting Thursday evening with No. 1/1 Wisconsin traveling to #18/17 Minnesota for an 8 p.m. ET puck drop on the Big Ten Network. The Border Battle continues Saturday in Minneapolis. Wisconsin is the new consensus No. 1/1-ranked team after out-scoring Notre Dame, 16-2, in a weekend sweep. Minnesota is coming off an overtime win against Penn State that saw L.J. Mooney score just 17 seconds into the extra frame for the third-fastest OT winner in program history. Notre Dame heads to Penn State, having split its first 20 games (8-8-4) at Pegula Ice Arena. The Nittany Lions, however, have won four-straight at home against the Irish and are unbeaten in their last seven (5-0-2) in the series at Hockey Valley. In nonconference play, No. 3/3 Michigan State will host No. 13/13 Boston University of Hockey East at Munn Ice Arena. The Spartans are fresh off a top-10 win over North Dakota, which bumped the Big Ten’s nonconference record this season to 24-16-1 (.598). No. 2/2 Michigan and Ohio State are idle this week.