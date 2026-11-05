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WATCH: Fall River police release body camera video of deadly officer-involved shooting
By 7 News WHDH,7 days ago
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police Thursday released body camera of a shooting in February that left one man dead and two officers shot. On February 8, 2026, Fall River police responded to a report of a man in possession of a firearm in a vehicle outside a home on Linden Street around 12 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered 40-year-old Nigel Vaughn, of Fall River, who began to violently resist while being pat frisked and then fired at police, striking one officer in the elbow and another in the abdomen, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III.