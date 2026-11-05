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Chesapeake Bay Bridge Replacement Gets Federal Approval; Construction Could Begin in 2032
7 days ago
Maryland has received final federal environmental approval for a major replacement of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, clearing a significant hurdle in plans to construct two new four-lane spans and demolish the existing bridges. The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) expects design work to begin in 2028, with construction potentially starting as early as 2032.
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