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Greene County students explore future careers through hands-on Touch-a-Truck event
By Dakota Griffin,7 days ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students in Greene County got a hands-on look at different career paths during a Touch-a-Truck Career Day at William Monroe High School. The event brought together students from kindergarten through 12th grade, giving them an opportunity to interact with vehicles and professionals in agriculture, public safety, and skilled trades.