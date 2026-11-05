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Annual data on small biz, farm and community development lending released by banking agencies, complying with CRA
6 days ago
Data on small business, small farm, and community development lending during 2025 were released Thursday as required under anti-redlining laws and rules by the federal banking agencies. The data were released by the agencies as members of the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC). Under Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) rules,...