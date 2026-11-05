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Buncombe, Henderson Voters Approve $95 Million for Housing and Land Preservation
6 days ago
WNC News — November 5, 2026: Voters in Buncombe and Henderson counties approved three bond measures totaling $95 million Tuesday, authorizing investments in affordable housing, public outdoor spaces and farmland preservation. The results give both counties permission to borrow for the designated purposes, with repayment costs ultimately carried by taxpayers.
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