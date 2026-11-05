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Fish Fry Friday at Cut River Grille
7 days ago
𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗙𝗿𝘆- Guests LOVE our Fish Fry Fridays, and YOU will too! Our Killian’s hand-battered Cod is so GOOD! Try a 2 piece or 3 piece dinner served with crispy fries and slaw! $16 (2) $19(3)Our 5 Piece dry battered Perch Dinner is served with fries and slaw for just $24 For the avid Seafood Lover, our Captain’s Platter is the perfect choice- an array of Shrimp, Clams, Smelt & Cod with crispy fries and slaw for just $32 - Our MOST popular platter!