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DEVELOPING: Delaware E-ZPass website offline
By Sophia Peters,7 days ago
DELAWARE – Delaware’s E-ZPass website is offline after a suspected security threat. In a message sent out by the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) on Thursday evening, the agency said Delaware E-ZPass was experiencing a system interruption affecting their website, ezpassde.com. TransCore, DelDOT’s third-party vendor responsible for operating the system and providing security services, alerted DelDOT that its security systems detected activity that indicated a potential threat. Out of an abundance of caution, they took the site offline.