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Patriots vs. Packers Thursday injury report: Marcus Jones added to the list of non-participants
By Oliver Thomas,7 days ago
The second injury report ahead of Week 9 at Gillette Stadium. The New England Patriots continued Green Bay Packers work without four. While defensive tackle Christian Barmore returned to practice in full on Thursday, cornerback Marcus Jones joined running back TreVeyon Henderson, tight end Hunter Henry and wide receiver A.J. Brown on the list of non-participants in Foxborough.