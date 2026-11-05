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Data centers raise Southwest power costs, study finds as Heinrich seeks ratepayer protections
By Damien Willis,7 days ago
LAS CRUCES - Data center demand increased wholesale electricity prices in the region encompassing Arizona and New Mexico by an estimated 8.6% during 2024 and 2025, according to new economic research that projects an even larger effect by 2028 as energy-intensive computing facilities expand across the Southwest. The findings, published...
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