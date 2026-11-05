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Of All The Tastee Diners, Maryland Regulars Say The Bethesda One, With Table-Side Jukeboxes And Counter Seats, Still Hits Different
5 days ago
Downtown Bethesda is full of glass towers, sleek lobbies, and busy sidewalks. Tucked among all that polish sits a small diner that has refused to change its personality for decades. It has booths, a counter, and little jukeboxes right at the tables. Regulars drive across Maryland for it, and travelers...
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