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Health Benefits Research Nonprofit Joins EBRI
By Edward Rueda,7 days ago
The Employee Benefit Research Institute announced Thursday that it is incorporating the Health Enhancement Research Organization’s staff, research and benchmarking tools into the larger benefits organization. Founded in 1996, HERO is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina that is dedicated to researching workplace health benefits. Its tools...