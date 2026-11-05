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Got A Long Drive Up I-35? Make Time For These 15 Minnesota Bakeries Along The Way
5 days ago
Minnesota’s big north-south road trip runs on I-35, the highway that carries drivers from the Iowa border through the Twin Cities and all the way up to Duluth on Lake Superior, and that long stretch is full of excellent places to grab a caramel roll or a fresh loaf. This list follows the drive in order, starting in Albert Lea and finishing near the lake, so you can plan your stops the way you plan your gas breaks.