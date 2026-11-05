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Travelers Stop In Englewood, Ohio For Cinnamon Rolls At This German Baptist Farm Market
6 days ago
Some road trips get planned around museums or ballparks. Others get quietly rerouted because someone in the passenger seat remembers a cinnamon roll. In Englewood, Ohio, just north of Dayton, a farm market run by a German Baptist family has become that kind of detour. Travelers pull off for one pastry and leave with fudge, pie, a sandwich, a frozen dinner, and sometimes a hanging basket wedged into the back seat.
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