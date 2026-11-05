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Humboldt County’s Rainy Winters Feel A Lot Cozier Inside These 6 Comfort Food Diners
7 days ago
Humboldt County winters bring gray skies, steady rain, and roads lined with dripping redwoods. On days like that, a warm booth and a big plate of breakfast can fix a lot. This list covers six local diners, from Arcata down to Garberville, that serve hearty comfort food at fair prices. One never closes, one feels like a trip back in time, and one is decorated with cows.
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