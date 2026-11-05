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Crab Legs And Hibachi Fill The Plates At This Phoenix All-You-Can-Eat Buffet
5 days ago
Some lunches end with a single plate. Others end with a fourth trip, a cleared tray of crab legs, and a quiet promise to skip dinner. In north Phoenix, a sprawling buffet near the old Metro Center area has been feeding big appetites for years, and it opens its doors at 11 AM every single day of the week. The draw is simple: a long lineup of Chinese buffet favorites, a cook-to-order hibachi grill, seafood options, and a dessert spread, all for one price.
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