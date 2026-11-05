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Lunch Feels Like 1950 Again Inside The Golden Lamb In Lebanon, Ohio’s Oldest Inn
7 days ago
Some lunch spots hand you a menu and a table. This one hands you a menu, a table, and about two centuries of company. In a small Ohio town, a four-story brick building has been feeding travelers and locals for generations, and the guest list includes authors and presidents. White tablecloths still cover the tables, and warm rolls still arrive before the main course.
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