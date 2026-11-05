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Kentucky Bourbon Country Hides 6 Small-Town Steakhouses Worth A Detour Off The Trail
4 days ago
Most road trips through central Kentucky follow the same famous trail, with visitors hopping from one historic town to the next and grabbing whatever food is closest to the parking lot. That is a shame, because some of the best steak dinners in the state are sitting on quiet Main Streets and bypass roads just a few minutes off the usual route.
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