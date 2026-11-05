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Before Your Next Trip Up I-15, Know These 15 North Carolina Diners Worth Pulling Off For
5 days ago
Here is a quick road note first: North Carolina has no I-15, so this list follows the highway most cross-state drivers actually use, I-40, from the mountains near Waynesville to the flat farmland around Benson. Along that stretch are small-town diners serving biscuits, beef tips, livermush, country fried steak, and pie, all a short hop from an exit.