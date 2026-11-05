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Rainbow Sherbet And Neon Signs Make This Vintage Idaho Falls Diner Feel Like 1958 All Over Again
5 days ago
Some restaurants chase trends. Others stay put long enough for the trends to circle back around to them. In Idaho Falls, one old-school diner has been serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner for roughly half a century, and locals still fill its booths before most people finish their first cup of coffee. Road trippers arrive tired and leave with a full stomach and a plan to return.
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