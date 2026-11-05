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This Longtime Baltimore, Maryland Deli Piles So Much Corned Beef On Rye That You Need A Knife
6 days ago
Some sandwiches fit in one hand. Others need a plan, a napkin strategy, and a sharp knife to cut them down to size. On one stretch of East Baltimore, a no-frills deli counter has spent years stacking corned beef on rye so high that plenty of people end up taking half of it home for later. The line can reach the door on a busy Friday, yet it tends to move faster than you would expect.
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