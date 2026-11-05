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Christmas Village at the BJCC kicks off 45th year
By WBRC Digital Staff,6 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) has been transformed into a festive wonderland for the 45th year. Christmas Village is back!. The beloved shopping tradition and local favorite runs from Wednesday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 8. It features more than 700 local, regional and national vendors, offering one-of-a-kind holiday finds.