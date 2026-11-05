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Seven Missouri Bakeries Still Making Gooey Butter Cake The Old St. Louis Way
4 days ago
Gooey butter cake is the dessert St. Louis claims as its own. It is a flat, sugary square with a soft, rich center and a dusting of powdered sugar on top. You will not find it at most bakeries outside Missouri, which makes the places still baking it a real treat. Here are seven shops across the state, from old neighborhood favorites to newer spots, that keep this classic going.
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