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‘My resume speaks for itself’: Devin Haney talks Dec. 19 title unification with Liam Paro
By Wil Esco,7 days ago
A formal press release was issued today announcing the December 19 welterweight title unification between Devin Haney and Liam Paro at San Francisco’s Chase Center, and in anticipation of the meeting with a co-feature of Brian Norman vs Abel Ramos, Haney shared his excitement for what he expects to be another successful outing to snag some more hardware.