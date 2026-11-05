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Texas ag leaders say weak commodity prices and screwworm outbreak are top concerns after midterms
By Kenny Graves,7 days ago
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Following the midterm election, neighbors in the agriculture industry continue to have concerns about important issues that affect their way of life. Watch the full story here:. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller addressed some of the frustrations coming from the Texas agriculture community in...
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