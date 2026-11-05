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Dickerson Park Zoo celebrates 2nd birthday for newly arrived lion siblings Taraj and Asali
By KY3 Staff,7 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Visitors packed the newly renovated lion habitat at Dickerson Park Zoo on Thursday morning to celebrate a major milestone: the second birthday of African lion siblings Taraj and Asali. The brother-and-sister duo arrived in Springfield just two weeks ago from a California zoological facility as part...
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