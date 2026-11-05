undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Senate Republicans choose Sen. Julian Bradley to be next minority leader
By Baylor Spears,7 days ago
Senate Republicans chose Sen. Julian Bradley (R-New Berlin) to lead them as minority leader when lawmakers return in January following the midterm elections. Bradley succeeds Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg), who decided against running for reelection. He will lead a caucus of just 15 Republicans after Democrats swept the election on Tuesday night. Democrats added three seats to their caucus, winning a total of 18 seats to take the Senate majority for the first time since the 2008-09 legislative session.