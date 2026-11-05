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50 animals seized, numerous found dead in Okanogan County abuse investigation
By JASON SUTICH,7 days ago
Fifty animals were seized, and numerous dead animals were found on a property in Brewster, a town in Okanogan County, on Monday following animal abuse complaints. The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) received its first animal abuse complaint Oct. 8 from an animal rescue worker who had visited the Highway 97 property to deliver dog food, authorities announced.