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2 women injured by stray gunfire from shootout near southwest Atlanta apartments, police say
By Atlanta News First staff,7 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shootout that injured two women at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The two women were hospitalized after stray bullets from the nearby shootout tore through their apartments.