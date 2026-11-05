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Pick’em Podcast Week 10, 2026 season
By Von Lozon,7 days ago
Utah-BYU, Georgia-Ole Miss, Notre Dame-BYU and Michigan-MSU highlight our best bets for Week 10 of the college football season in this week’s Pick’em Podcast:. Von Lozon and Kellen Voss pick against the spread for some of the best games in college football for Week 10, including BYU-Utah, Georgia-Ole Miss, Notre Dame-Miami, and Michigan-Michigan State. Join us for this week’s edition of the Pick’em Podcast!