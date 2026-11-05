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UA System President Jay Silveria Leaving for Purdue
7 days ago
University of Arkansas System President Jay B. Silveria on Thursday was named the next president of Purdue University. Silveria will start his new job on Feb. 1. “While we are disappointed to receive the news that President Silveria is leaving, I recognize that this is a unique opportunity for him to share his strengths and leadership skills at another well-respected institution that can greatly benefit from them,” UA System board chair Randy Lawson said. “Under his leadership, our 22 campuses, divisions and units have worked closer together, focusing on finding benefits and efficiencies as a system operating as the sum of its parts. Jay has an infectious, positive style of leadership that will be missed. We appreciate the work he’s done for the UA System and wish him the best in his new role at Purdue.”