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The West Plains Zizzer Cross Country team is state-bound.
By AC Adams,7 days ago
The Zizzers will be in Columbia on Friday for the Class 4 State Championships. The race is at Gans Creek Cross Country Course. The girls will race at 1 pm. The boys will race at 1:45 pm. The boys are chasing a third straight state championship, while the girls look to build on three consecutive state runner-up finishes. Both teams arrive as conference and district champions!