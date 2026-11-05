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2026-27 Gamethread #16: New Jersey Devils vs. St. Louis Blues
By Chris Fieldhouse,7 days ago
The Matchup: New Jersey Devils (10-5-0) versus the St. Louis Blues (7-7-1) The Broadcast: TV — MSGSN; Radio — Devils Hockey Radio. The Game Preview: Matt had it here. The Song of the Day: In case you haven’t heard, the word from Amadeus Lombardi is that The Beatles are among the music of the cool kids in the locker room these days. So here’s the first two songs of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which in my opinion must be listened to in conjunction with each other: the title track and With a Little Help From My Friends.