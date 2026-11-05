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Meridian welcomes new police precinct to strengthen community safety
By Joseph Jernigan, Twin States News,6 days ago
City of Meridian officials and business owners came together Friday to welcome in another precinct for the Meridian Police Department. City officials say the precinct will be another tool in moving Meridian forward and keeping the momentum moving. Local business owner Janet Kelly bought the building for the precinct and...