undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Orange County Awarded Additional Grant from the State for Sewer Conversions
7 days ago
Crystal River, FL – Orange County has been selected to receive $7 million in state grant funding for its ongoing Septic 2 Sewer program in the Wekiwa Springs area. Orange County Utilities representatives were on hand recently in Crystal River for a statewide announcement by Gov. Ron Desantis about 2026-2027 grant funding that will protect Florida’s water quality and supply.