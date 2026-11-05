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Conference League: a poor Atalanta side draw with Kairat Almaty thanks to Krstovic
By Gianluca Minchiotti,5 days ago
Conference League matchday four: Atalanta 1-1 Kairat Almaty. On matchday four of the Conference League, Atalanta draw 1-1 at home against Kairat Almaty. Sarri's side create few chances, fall behind early in the second half and come under threat again before substitute Krstovic equalises late on. Atalanta move on to 4 points, while the Kazakh side move on to 2.