undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Keeble honored for MC service
By LISA ALMARAZ lalmaraz@sixriversmedia.com,7 days ago
Alderman and former Mayor Lawrence Keeble, left, is given a plaque of appreciation by Mayor Jerry Jordan for his many years of service to the town of Mountain City. — Alderman Keeble quoted Kenny Rogers saying, "Kenny Rogers has some vocals where he said, 'You got to know when to hold 'em and know when to fold 'em.' A man's got to know his limitations. I'm hanging it up. I'll be 86 in a few days and I have enjoyed my time in Mountain City and on the city council and I wish the town all the best of luck."