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Eugene Raging Grannies keep protest voices loud with political parody songs
By Kate Stuzin,7 days ago
EUGENE, Ore. — Colorful hats, familiar tunes and pointed lyrics are helping a group of older women in Eugene keep their political message in the public ear. The Eugene Raging Grannies use song as a form of protest, writing and rehearsing political parodies of popular tunes biweekly at the United Methodist Church. Dressed in sweaters, scarves and sewn hats, the group pairs its “granny” look with pins and protest songs aimed at speaking out on issues they care about.