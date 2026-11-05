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2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Photos: Chevy's Newest Pickup From Every Angle
By John M. Vincent,7 days ago
The bowtie brand's light-duty full-size pickup features new V8 engines, a healthy injection of useful technology and a sophisticated new look. Four engines available, including an updated turbocharged four-cylinder and new 5.7- and 6.6-liter V8s. It remains one of only two light-duty trucks available with a diesel. All Silverados now...