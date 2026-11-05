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New Sheffield Little Caesars to celebrate grand opening with free pizza for a year giveaway
By The Chronicle-Telegram,7 days ago
The new Sheffield Little Caesars restaurant at 4486 Abbe Road will host its grand opening on Saturday where attendees will have the chance to receive free pizza for a year. Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, the first 100 guests in line will receive free pizza for a year with a purchase of Crazy Bread, according to a news release.