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Downtown Meridian merchants host Pink Friday event on Nov. 20
By Forrest Jones, Twin States News,4 days ago
Downtown Meridian merchants are inviting holiday shoppers to skip the big-box lines and internet algorithms this season by taking part in Pink Friday on November 20. Designed to encourage consumers to shop small first, the single-day event highlights curated, independent local businesses ahead of the traditional Black Friday rush. Participating shops and boutiques throughout the downtown district will feature one-day-only sales, seasonal promotions, and exclusive item drops. To accommodate after-work and evening shoppers, several key locations will remain open until 7 p.m.
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