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Oberlin students dive into medical careers through new curriculum
By The Chronicle-Telegram,7 days ago
Students from Langston Middle School in Oberlin took part in a sheep brain dissection Thursday as part of the district’s “Project Lead the Way” curriculum. Students entered a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics) classroom at the middle school and were instructed to open their notebooks, put on full-length aprons and a pair of gloves before a dissecting tray with a sheep brain was placed in front of them, district officials said in a release.
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