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Most Mississippi counties in WGBC, WMDN viewing area remain under burn bans
By Forrest Jones, Twin States News,3 days ago
More than half of Mississippi's counties remain under burn bans due to dry air, low humidity, and high winds that have significantly heightened wildfire risks. The Mississippi Forestry Commission has responded to several wildfires. Under these county-level bans, all outdoor burning—including bonfires and debris burning—is strictly prohibited, though limited exemptions...